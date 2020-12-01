Kettering Health Network provides tips to prevent falling injuries during winter

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter weather typically comes with an increased risk of falling injuries on slippery surfaces.

According to Kettering Health Network, snow and ice can pose hazards that can lead to injuries including lacerations, broken bones or traumatic brain injuries.

KHN suggests the following to help you to move with more ease on slippery surfaces:

Wear shoes with good traction

Walk like a penguin. When walking on ground that is slippery, take short, shuffling steps and walk as flatfooted as possible

Dress warm. If you’re warm, your muscles will stay relaxed. Tense muscles can adversely affect your balance

Be careful getting out of your car. Plant both feet firmly on the ground before moving. Steady yourself on the door frame until you have your balance

Walk on cleared sidewalks and paths if possible

Don’t rush. Take short steps with your toes pointed slightly outward to maintain a stable base of support

