Kettering Health Network postpones Feb. 16 vaccine clinic due to inclement weather

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Network announced that Tuesday’s vaccine clinic held at 2040 E. Dorothy Ln. has been postponed from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23 due to inclement weather.

Officials said that people with appointments scheduled for Feb. 16 will be notified about this change.

Kettering Health Network said opened vaccination clinics on Jan. 14 and is partnering with local health departments to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available for those 65 or older for the week of Feb. 15.

“Kettering Health Network’s goal is to provide easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. “This vaccine brings hope of a return to normalcy, and we are grateful for the support of state and local partners as we take this next step and continue responding to the needs of our community.”

In alignment with Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines, Ohioans 65 and older, as well as people with certain medical conditions, are eligible to receive the vaccine as of Feb. 15. Appointments are required and can be scheduled here.

At this time, the clinics in Beavercreek, Dayton, Jamestown and Kettering are full.