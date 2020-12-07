Kettering Health Network partners with US Air Force to create critical care training facility

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network has partnered with the United States Air Force (USAF) School of Aerospace Medicine to create a critical care technician training facility.

KHN said the facility will be at Soin Medical Center. Airmen in the Air Force Critical Care Technician program will train to deliver prolonged, lifesaving care while serving on the front lines.

The training center will include:

Two advanced simulation labs with high-fidelity simulators to train for real-life scenarios

Two classrooms

Office space for USAF medical personnel that will be teaching courses throughout the program

Physicians and nurses with KHN will also be working alongside USAF clinical staff.

“We are truly blessed to have been in a position to support and partner with the United States Air Force in such a meaningful way,” said Rick Dodds, president of Soin Medical Center. “We are honored to help train these medical workers who will care for those serving our nation.”

Up to 100 students will participate in the program a year, caring for patients in KHN intensive care units, emergency departments and step-down units.

The first set of students are expected to graduate in the summer of 2021.