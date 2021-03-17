Kettering Health Network partners with hospital to open heart failure clinic

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network announced it has partnered with The Christ Hospital to open the only heart failure clinic in the Dayton region.

KHN said the partnership allows the hospital to enhance the cardiovascular care provided to the community. The heart failure specialists from The Christ Hospital that will serve at the clinic are Eugene Chung, MD; Gregory Egnaczyk, MD; and Thomas O’Brien, MD.

“This partnership will allow us to work together to ensure cardiovascular patients have the access they need closer to home,” said Brian Schwartz, MD, Heart & Vascular Medical Director at Kettering Health Network. “We are honored to work with The Christ Hospital Health Network physicians to better help our patients manage their conditions and improve their quality of life.”

The heart failure clinic is located at Kettering Medical Center every Thursday. Patients will be referred by their providers for appointments.

