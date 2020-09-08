KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Network opened its enhanced ICU and surgical tower at Soin Medical Center Tuesday, Sept. 8, after cutting the ribbon on Sept. 3.
The enhanced south tower has:
- Three additional operating rooms
- 10 additional surgery prep and recovery beds
- Five additional ICU beds
- New intermediate care unit with 12 beds
For more information, visit https://ketteringhealth.org/soin/.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Springfield accepting applications for police advisory group
- $5,000 reward for information leading to missing Toledo child Braylen Noble
- Kettering Health Network opens enhanced south tower at Soin Medical Center
- Missing US couple found dead in well in northern Mexico
- New video shows moments after Bass Pro shooter was tased, apprehended