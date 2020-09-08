Kettering Health Network opens enhanced south tower at Soin Medical Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Soin Medical Center expansion

Soin Medical Center adds 17 new ICU beds amid coronavirus pandemic.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Network opened its enhanced ICU and surgical tower at Soin Medical Center Tuesday, Sept. 8, after cutting the ribbon on Sept. 3.

The enhanced south tower has:

  • Three additional operating rooms
  • 10 additional surgery prep and recovery beds
  • Five additional ICU beds
  • New intermediate care unit with 12 beds

For more information, visit https://ketteringhealth.org/soin/.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS