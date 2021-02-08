Kettering Health Network now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone

Test results can be produced in about 4 hours.

KETTERING, Ohio – Kettering Health Network has expanded scheduling options for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

KHN said starting Monday, Feb. 8, you can call 1-844-576-3627 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m to schedule an appointment.

“This expanded call center will make it quick and easy for people to schedule these important vaccine appointments,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. “Kettering Health Network is dedicated to supporting our community throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to expand this resource to provide better access.”

Appointments can also be scheduled at www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus. Availability is limited due to limited vaccine quantities.

For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.