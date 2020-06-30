Kettering Health Network named in ‘Top 15 Health Systems’ by IBM

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo, the IBM logo is displayed on the IBM building in Midtown Manhattan, in New York. IBM says it is getting out of the facial recognition business over concern about how it can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – IBM Watson Health named Kettering Health Network one of the 15 Top Health Systems in the country, and ranked four of its hospitals in the 100 Top Hospitals list.

This year’s 15 Top Health Systems study evaluated 332-member health systems and nearly 2,500 hospitals to identify best in the U.S. Each system and hospital was ranked based on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience.

This is the fifth time Kettering Health Network has earned this achievement.

The Kettering Medical Center, Sycamore Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center, which includes Southview Medical Center, were ranked in IBM’s 100 Top Hospitals list.

IBM’s annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.