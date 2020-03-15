Kettering Health Network implements visitor restriction policy

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network has implemented strict visitor restrictions in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions will go into effect on March 16 at 9 a.m. and will be put in place consistently across Kettering Health Network in order to protect patients.

The restrictions will be as follows:

No visitation by anyone who is ill with seasonal flu or COVID-19 symptoms including: shortness of breath, coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea.

No visitation by anyone under the age of 14.

Patients will be allowed one visitor per day, as long as that person is over the age of 14. Exceptions include:

Maternity patients may have one partner and one birth support person, for a total of two visitors.

Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation or healthcare decision making may have one additional support person, for a total of two visitors.

When visiting a patient, visitors will be asked to primarily remain in the room with the patient.

Emergency Department patients may have one support person.

Surgical or procedural patients may have one visitor.

Exceptions can be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Officials urge the elderly and those with chronic health problems to reconsider whether visiting patients in the hospital is necessary.

Those who refuse to comply will be escorted off the premises by hospital police.

We’re told the restrictions will be lifted when the Ohio state of emergency declaration is lifted.