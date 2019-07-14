Kettering Health Network hosts public safety day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network hosted public safety day at Fifth Third field ahead of Sunday’s Dayton Dragons game.

The touch- a-truck event allowed families to recognize the community’s police, fire, and EMS departments, and get up-close and personal with their vehicles.

From Noon until 2:30 p.m., families enjoyed plenty of free activities.

A cardiac arrest survivor threw out the first pitch and the crew that saved him was honored on the field before the game.

Ken Farkas was running the Air Force Marathon when he collapsed and went into Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

The EMTs and Paramedics from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department as well as Beavercreek Township Fire Department were the first crews on scene and started advanced lifesaving efforts.

After multiple cardiac defibrillations, Ken regained his pulse and was transported by Beavercreek Township paramedics to Soin Medical Center.

Today, Ken has no lasting effects from this event and had made a full recovery thanks to the dedication of these extraordinary EMS professionals.