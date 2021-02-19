Kettering Health Network first in Miami Valley to offer ‘cutting-edge’ stroke treatment

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Medical Center said Friday it is the first hospital in the Dayton region to perform transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR. The health networks said in a release TCAR is a new procedure that lowers a person’s stroke risk and also treats those who have already suffered a stroke.
According to Kettering Health, the TCAR procedure is a less invasive surgery that clears the carotid artery in the neck by reversing blood flow away from the brain and preventing any plaque from breaking off and causing a stroke.
Patients that may qualify include those with:
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Diabetes
- Family history of blockages in their necks
“The TCAR procedure provides us with another option for the treatment of carotid disease and stroke prevention,” said M. Tipu Rishi, MD, RPVI, who led the first TCAR procedure at Kettering Medical Center. “This surgery has a rapid recovery period and allows someone to quickly return to their normal everyday life.”