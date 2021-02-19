Kettering Health Network first in Miami Valley to offer ‘cutting-edge’ stroke treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital said Friday it will build a new specialty care facilty on its Dayton campus.

Dayton Children’s announced Friday the construction of a new, five-story specialty care outpatient center projected to open in 2023 at the hospital’s main campus. The $78 million construction project includes four floors for outpatient clinic space and fifth-floor shell space for a total of 152,000-square feet. The building will be where the Cox building was previously located.

“Our vision to reinvent the path to children’s health starts within our own walls. We must have facilities that reflect our vision and support our hospital’s mission to provide optimal care for every child within our reach,” said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s. “Critical to our reinvention is superior consumer access, an exceptional total experience and innovative, collaborative care models. This new center will allow us to continue to deliver the world-class care that our patients and families have come to expect from Dayton Children’s.”

Dayton Children’s said the goal of the new center is to match Dayton Children’s inpatient experience, which was transformed by the 2017 opening of the patient tower, in the outpatient care setting at the hospital’s main campus. The new space will provide the conveniences families are seeking in an outpatient setting—close-by surface parking, imaging and pharmacy services just steps away from clinics, and fully integrated orthopedic and sports medicine services with rehabilitation. Moreover, the design of this new facility will enable the holistic, multidisciplinary care required to improve health outcomes and enable the flexibility and efficiencies needed to reduce appointment wait times and improve access to specialty care, whether in person or virtual.

“This is a huge milestone in the history of the hospital. It’s also a huge milestone for the Dayton community,” said Feldman. “When we formulated our campus renewal plan, we made a commitment to the region to continue to renew our facilities on Valley Street for future generations of children needing our care. We are fulfilling that promise.”

Construction of the new facility has already begun.