Kettering Health Network expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Test results can be produced in about 4 hours.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Health Network announced Monday that it has expanded its amount of clinics providing the COVID-19 vaccine to workers.

KHN said that it has begun vaccinating health care workers at Soin Medical Center and Sycamore Medical Center on Monday. Workers at additional locations will receive the vaccine starting later in the week as quantities allow.

The network started vaccinating health care workers at Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center last Wednesday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS