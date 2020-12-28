Kettering Health Network expands COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Test results can be produced in about 4 hours.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Health Network announced Monday that it has expanded its amount of clinics providing the COVID-19 vaccine to workers.

KHN said that it has begun vaccinating health care workers at Soin Medical Center and Sycamore Medical Center on Monday. Workers at additional locations will receive the vaccine starting later in the week as quantities allow.

The network started vaccinating health care workers at Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center last Wednesday.