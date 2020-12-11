Kettering Health Network doctor answers most common vaccine questions

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with Kettering Health Network is answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccine as approval of Pfizer’s is right around the corner.

First, Weinstein says there is no COVID-19 present in the vaccine and this shouldn’t be cause for concern for people feeling hesitant about getting vaccinated.

“None of these vaccines contain the virus in them. You cannot get infected from the vaccine. You could get side effects from the vaccination itself, but that’s different from a COVID infection,” explained Weinstein who is the patient safety officer for KHN.

Some side effects, according to Weinstein, include arm pain for 24 hours, a fever and- in the case of two vaccine recipients in the United Kingdom- an allergic reaction.

“These two individuals were well known to have a history of that type of reaction with previous medications and vaccinations,” said Weinstein.

Questions about the safety of the vaccine are common as the process has been relatively quick in response to the global coronavirus crisis. But Weinstein says the time between approval of the vaccine, and when we all can get it, should offer more insight and comfort.

“A lot of people are not going to be able to get the vaccine for a few months so they’re going to have plenty of time to see how healthcare workers and people who live in nursing homes deal with it,” said Weinstein. “The FDA would not be approving it, hopefully today, if they feel that its too risky or dangerous of a vaccine.”

All eyes will soon turn to Springfield to see how some of the first people to get vaccinated will react, and residents say they’re ready to receive a vaccine.

“I would definitely take a vaccine because we’re all ready to get back to normal and I think the vaccine is a way to get us back to normalcy,” said John, a resident of Springfield.