Kettering Health Network confirms first COVID-19 positive case at one of its hospitals

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network confirmed Wednesday that a patient tested positive for coronavirus at one of its hospitals.

The male patient is in his early 60s and was taken to Kettering Medical Center on March 14, where he was met by providers outside the emergency department and escorted to a negative pressure room to avoid exposure to anyone in the emergency department.

He was admitted for one night then discharged home on March 15 in good condition with instructions to self-isolate. The patient was tested for COVID-19 while in the hospital and the positive results came back March 18.

“Our physicians, nurses, caregivers and staff took all appropriate precautions to protect all patients and staff in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” officials said in a release Wednesday evening.

Officials will hold a news conference to offer more details on the situation on Thursday.