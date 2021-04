This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at three clinic locations for the week of April 5.

KHN said appointments are still available at the following clinics:

Kettering: Thursday, April 8 and Saturday, April 10

Beavercreek: Thursday, April 8 and Saturday, April 10

Dayton: Friday, April 9

Dates and times for each clinic can be found at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 1-844-576-3627.