Kettering Health Network announces rebrand, new hospital names

Kettering Health Network announced a rebrand including changes to the network name and medical centers. (Courtesy: Kettering Health)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network announced a rebrand Monday including new hospital names.

The network will now be known as Kettering Health. The name change is part of a system-wide brand transformation, updating the network name, hospital names and logo, according to a release.

“By becoming Kettering Health, we ensure our brand reflects the high-quality care displayed across our network every day,” said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health. “The past year has shown that we are truly stronger together, and this shift makes it clear to our communities that we are one, united Kettering Health—dedicated to being our best, to help our patients be their best.”

As part of the brand transformation, Kettering Health has renamed some of its medical centers to emphasize where care is located.

The medical center names will be as follows:

Fort Hamilton Hospital is now Kettering Health Hamilton.

Grandview Medical Center is now Kettering Health Dayton.

Greene Memorial Hospital is now Kettering Health Greene Memorial.

Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center is now Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center.

Kettering Medical Center is now Kettering Health Main Campus.

Southview Medical Center is now Kettering Health Washington Township.

Sycamore Medical Center is now Kettering Health Miamisburg.

Troy Hospital is now Kettering Health Troy.

Also part of the brand transformation, Kettering Physician Network is now known as Kettering Health Medical Group.

“By updating our medical center names, we’re making it easier for patients to understand where they can find the compassionate, faith-based care they expect from Kettering Health,” said Manchur. “While our names are changing, we are still the same organization at our core. We remain steadfast in our commitment to combining Christ-centered care with exceptional medicine to bring health, healing and hope to every person we serve.”

Kettering Health said the Soin Medical Center will maintain its current name to honor the Soin family and their generous gift that founded the facility in 2012.