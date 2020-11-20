Kettering Health Network announces new COVID-19 testing procedure

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

KETTERING, Ohio, (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said it will require appointments at all COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations beginning Saturday.

KHN said the tests also require a physician order. Once an order is received, Kettering Health Network patients can schedule through MyChart by following these instructions:

Log into MyChart at mychart.ketteringhealth.org

Click the “Visits” icon at the top of the page or if you’re using the MyChart App, click “Appointments”

Click “Schedule an Appointment”

Select “COVID Drive-thru Testing”

Answer the survey

Selection a location, date and time

Click “Schedule”

Testing will be available at two locations including Huber Health Center, located at 8701 Old Troy Pike and Southview Medical Center at 1997 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. The available hours are: