Kettering Health Network announces new COVID-19 testing procedure

KETTERING, Ohio, (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said it will require appointments at all COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations beginning Saturday.
KHN said the tests also require a physician order. Once an order is received, Kettering Health Network patients can schedule through MyChart by following these instructions:
- Log into MyChart at mychart.ketteringhealth.org
- Click the “Visits” icon at the top of the page or if you’re using the MyChart App, click “Appointments”
- Click “Schedule an Appointment”
- Select “COVID Drive-thru Testing”
- Answer the survey
- Selection a location, date and time
- Click “Schedule”
Testing will be available at two locations including Huber Health Center, located at 8701 Old Troy Pike and Southview Medical Center at 1997 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. The available hours are:
- When: Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
