Kettering Health Network announces new COVID-19 testing procedure

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

KETTERING, Ohio, (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network said it will require appointments at all COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations beginning Saturday.

KHN said the tests also require a physician order. Once an order is received, Kettering Health Network patients can schedule through MyChart by following these instructions:

  • Log into MyChart at mychart.ketteringhealth.org
  • Click the “Visits” icon at the top of the page or if you’re using the MyChart App, click “Appointments”
  • Click “Schedule an Appointment”
  • Select “COVID Drive-thru Testing”
  • Answer the survey
  • Selection a location, date and time
  • Click “Schedule”

Testing will be available at two locations including Huber Health Center, located at 8701 Old Troy Pike and Southview Medical Center at 1997 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. The available hours are:

  • When: Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
