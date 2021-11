SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health said Friday it will move its Springboro primary care office to a new location.

The healthcare group said the move from 10 Remick Boulevard to 243 W. Central Ave. will provide more space for patient care and to offer more services.

Kettering Health said the new primary care office will have 19 exam rooms, more than doubling exam rooms from the Remick Blvd. location, and a lab.

Kettering Health will open its new Springboro Primary Care office to patients on Nov. 16. (Photo: Kettering Health)

Kettering Health will open its new Springboro Primary Care office to patients on Nov. 16. (Photo: Kettering Health)

Kettering Health will open its new Springboro Primary Care office to patients on Nov. 16. (Photo: Kettering Health)

Kettering Health will open its new Springboro Primary Care office to patients on Nov. 16. (Photo: Kettering Health)

Kettering Health will open its new Springboro Primary Care office to patients on Nov. 16. (Photo: Kettering Health)

The first day for patients at the new location will be November 16.