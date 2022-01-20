DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health has launched an oral chemotherapy drug donation program.

According to Kettering Health, the Kettering Health Repository Program accepts any orally administered drug used for treating cancer or its side effects. It also accepts any orally administered “dangerous drug” that is used for treating the side effects of any “dangerous drug” used to treat cancer.

Any Ohio resident that has a financial need, unable to pay for their prescribed drugs or is a patient of a non-profit clinic, qualifies to be a recipient of this program.

“Having this program at Kettering Health gives us another avenue to help those patients that cannot afford cancer medications due to high costs or limited insurance benefits,” said Kevin Blackburn, system pharmacy director at Kettering Health. “We are grateful to be able to provide our patients the needed care and relieve some of the burdens that come with their diagnosis.”

Kettering Health said this program is the second of its kind in the area and among few that exist in Ohio.