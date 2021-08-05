Kettering Health joins other hospitals in requiring all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health will require all employees, medical staff, students and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 4, 2021.

The healthcare organization is the latest to join several others in the region in mandating vaccination against the coronavirus.

Kettering Health urges others in the community to get the vaccine, because it is the best tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

This follows reports from the Ohio Department of Health showing a steady increase of cases throughout Ohio. Montgomery County shifted from having a “substantial” level of community transmission to “high,” which is the highest designation given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This rise in cases has largely been attributed to the Delta variant, which has been compared to chickenpox. This variant of the virus has been observed infecting people vaccinated against COVID-19 — a “breakthrough” case.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base recently moved to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo because 20% of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month were vaccinated against it.