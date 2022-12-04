DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is holding an event in honor of Kettering Health’s 10th anniversary of their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services.

The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Conference Center at Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, according to the hospital. Attendees can expect photo opportunities with Santa Claus, light refreshments, snacks, and of course, stickers!

Since the event is taking place inside of a medical building, masks are required to ensure the safety of everyone.

Sunday’s event is being held to celebrate miracles and honor and celebrate the 10th anniversary with a prayer and blessing, the hospital says.