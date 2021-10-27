KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering’s Partners for Healthy Youth will be hosting a festival on Wednesday, October 27 from 5 to 7 pm.

According to the festival, this family-friendly event features dinner and refreshments as well as door prizes and giveaways.

The poster also said that Sparky and Buster the Bus will join the fun.

Activities include yoga and meditation exercises, fitness and wellness games with Kettering Parks and Rec and fun with KCS Elementary counselors.

There will also be representatives from Dayton Metro Library, Dayton Children’s Hospital, the Kettering Backpack program, South Community and School resource officers.

The festival takes place at the Trent Arena on the Fairmont High school campus at 3301 Shroyer Road in Kettering.