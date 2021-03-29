Kettering Health expert warns of unwanted side effects of too much screen time

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over the last year, many of us have spent more time in front of screens than before the pandemic, when face-to-face interactions would’ve been preferred. While minimizing those interactions have helped keep COVID at bay, it may have had some other unwanted side effects.

“Well, with increased screen time of course, you see decreased activity, especially in children,” said advanced practice registered nurse with Kettering Physician Network, Pam Kraft. “So they have less activity as far as exercising outside. Even [with] adults, you may hear the ‘quarantine 15.’’

Kraft, said lack of activity and increased snacking are just a few of the repercussions Americans are facing after being at home with their devices for more than a year.

“Lack of vitamin D,” is one thing Kraft said people are missing out on when they decide to spend a significant amount of time indoors, in front of a screen.

“You want to get outside, get some sunshine,” she said. “And just that has a positive effect on your mental health as well. I know with the pandemic, certain social situations have been limited, but especially for the kids, they need to be outside and they need to be active and enjoying things other than just sitting by themselves with a screen in front of them all day long.”

Other seemingly insignificant, but intrusive changes the body may experience when spending too much time in front of a screen include changes to eyesight, headaches, and for some, feelings of depression or anxiety that result from overuse of social media.

While screen time and scrolling seem to have become the norm over the last year, Kraft said people should still closely monitor their digital consumption.



“As parents,” she explained, “be cognizant of what your kids are doing on [electronic devices], or even as an adult, set your own time limits. And, if there’s something important you need to do on there — you need to check your email — that’s fine, but set limits for yourself and for your kids just so that you’re not on there all the time, you’re not straining your eyes, and you’re not mindlessly surfing the net or scrolling through Facebook or Instagram. Because you can really get caught up in that time suck and time waste. Before you know it, an hour’s gone by and you’ve accomplished nothing.”