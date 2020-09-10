Kettering Health doctor says it can be hard to tell the difference between the flu and COVID, encourages getting flu shot early

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With flu season just around the corner, and with no vaccine for COVID-19, it may be difficult to tell the difference between symptoms of the two viruses when they arise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms are so similar, individuals who display signs of what is typically thought of as the flu, will more frequently have to rely on diagnostic testing, as opposed to self diagnosing this year. That’s why Emergency Physician with Kettering Health Network, Dr. Nancy Pook, said it’s important to consider getting the shot early.

“It’s going to be very confusing when you get a fever, and muscle aches, and headache and all of these symptoms during flu season, because you’re not going to know if it’s COVID or if it’s flu. So the more protected you are in terms of getting some sort of vaccination in advance, it’s going to be to your advantage.”

Pook said the flu vaccine, which offers low dose strains of the seasonal flu, is beneficial when taken early because it gives the body time to develop antibodies that can help fight virus. This way, she said, battling both the flu and COVID-19 in the same season is less likely.

“We know from epidemiologic data that there were people who ended up with both viruses, and I don’t think that’s something you want to expose yourself to if you can avoid it.”

She said there are some slight side effects that come with getting the shot, including aches, fatigue, and discomfort at the injection site. But she said the benefits of the shot still outweigh the negatives, especially this year. The CDC confirms this idea, with literature on their website indicating that protecting yourself from the flu can not only preserve your health, but potentially help relieve strain on the healthcare system that may come as a result of the pandemic. Beyond that, Pook added, knowing your body and staying up to date with vaccinations can help provide a more clear path for care for health professionals.

“We have some antivirus that we can use as quickly as possible against flu, so it’s important to know that you have it so that you have the option to use one of those antivirals. For COVID, the list of therapies is expanding a little bit, but it’s still not a one size fits all.”

Pook added, flu vaccinations are often available at retail pharmacies, and coverage is often dictated by medical and pharmaceutical insurance providers. She advised those who plan to get the flu shot, to do so by the end of October.

For more information about the flu vaccine and to read CDC recommendations, click here.