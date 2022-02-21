KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health will be changing its visitation policy due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to Kettering Health, changes to visitation policies will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 8 a.m.

Kettering Health said three visitors will now be allowed at a time for some inpatients and Emergency Department patients.

There are exceptions to this policy for the following situations:

No visitation by anyone under the age of 12

NICU patients may have two visitors at a time

Outpatient procedure patients may have two visitors at a time

Behavioral health patients may have one visitor at a time

Office visitors vary by provider – Call the provider’s office to check on visitation status

Outpatient testing and therapy may have limited space – Call the facility to check on visitation status

Suspected or diagnosed COVID-19 patients may only have one visitor by appointment only

For more information on additional visitor exceptions, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.