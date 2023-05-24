DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health Cassano Health Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house Wednesday.

The building has undergone a renovation, increasing access for new patients to meet the healthcare needs for those who are underserved in the community.

The renovated building includes a new teaching pod with seven additional patient rooms and a space for on-site behavioral health and telehealth psychiatric care.

Dr. James Schoen, Director of Medical Education at Kettering Health Dayton, said the building is unique because of the number of clinics it offers.

“I think one of the things that’s unique to this facility is the number of clinics that we have available,” Dr. Schoen said. ” We have family medicine, internal medicine, nephrology, urology, orthopedic surgery, hand surgery and general surgery all under one roof. So, it provides an opportunity for our patients to receive comprehensive medical care all in one facility.”

The new facility is located on Edwin C Moses Boulevard across the river from Sinclair College and is open five days a week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.