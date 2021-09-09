Kettering gym owner to host stair climb fundraiser in honor of 9/11 first responders

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering gym owner will host a stair climb fundraiser to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Kettering’s Workout Anytime owner Holly Surface is hosting the Memorial Stair Climb and fundraiser on Friday, September 10 at 2234 S Smithville Road.

According to a release, local firefighters, police and community members will strive for a goal of 2,071 steps – approximately 110 flights of stairs – which is the same amount of steps in the World Trade Center.

A company spokesperson said the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Kettering Fire Department and every participating club member is being asked to give a $10 donation to the cause to reach the location’s goal of $1,000 by Saturday.

The event is open to the public.