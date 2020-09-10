Kettering gym hosts 9/11 memorial stair climb

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering gym is honoring those who were lost on September 11, 2001, while raising money for the Kettering Fire Department.

Workout Anytime Kettering is hosting their first 9/11 Stair Challenge this week. People are invited to join in and use the stair climber machines with a goal of reaching 110 flights of stairs – the same number of stories as the Twin Towers.

Those who are interested can stop by their location at 2234 S. Smithville Road or give them a call to schedule a time slot. For those who may not be up for the challenge, donations will also be accepted for the Kettering Fire Department.