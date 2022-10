KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Fire Department is hosting an Open House to the community on Sunday, Oct. 2.

According to the Kettering Fire Department, the event is being held in recognition of the department’s anniversary of 100 years. The Open House will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kettering Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station 36, which is located at 4745 Hempstead Drive in Kettering.

To learn more, click here.