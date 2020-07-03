Live Now
Kettering Fire Department investigating balcony fire

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) —Crews battled a fire on an apartment balcony in Kettering early Friday morning.

Kettering Fire Department say they were called to the Embassy Arms Apartments on the 1700 block of Big Hill Rd. just before 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, most people inside the building were out except for a few on the third floor. Crews on scene tell 2 News no one was taken to the hospital or injured.

The fire is under investigation.

