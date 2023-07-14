KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The family of a girl battling different illnesses in Kettering is receiving a new roof.

Cara Arnold is the mother of three children, including Gracie, who is receiving treatment for her illnesses in the hospital. Van Martin Roofing heard about Arnold’s story and donated the family a brand-new free roof.

Gracie has Autoimmune Encephalitis and Mitochondrial Dysfunction. Her mother says Gracie is also unable to control her own body temperature, and can’t fight off infections as they arise.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Autoimmune Encephalitis is described as “an often complex disease that can cause persistent cognitive and physical deficits.”

“Mitochondrial dysfunction occurs when mitochondria don’t work as well as they should due to another disease or condition,” the Cleveland Clinic says.

Van Martin Roofing provided the new roof to the family, which the company says is no problem to give a family in need something to help.

“All the guys collectively, we chose Cara and Gracie’s story which really has been a stressor for their family, and we just wanna relieve that stress by them not having to worry about a new roof system,” Van Martin Roofing Exterior Consultant Dustin Karl said.

Cara says she is grateful for the company and knows it will help her family in more than just an upgrade in their home. The new roof is a protection for her family’s safety.

“When people take their energy and their resources and they use it to support you and your family, it truly means something,” Cara said. “Van Martin Roofing heard the story of my daughter and her fight for everything and they generously provided a roof for our home, which is so much more than an investment in my home, it’s an investment in safety.”

Just in 2023, Cara says Gracie’s out-of-pocket medical expenses is an estimated $30,000.

In the past, multiple organizations have donated to Gracie to help. Together Rising provided Gracie with a service dog. Chive Charities stepped in to help and provided the family a wheelchair lift.

Karl says the average price for the new roof runs an estimated $12-15,000 for the size of the home in the area.

“We’re able to do on the house just because of the generosity of the community,” Karl says. “This is the community that we operate in and its vital that we give back. It’s part of a part of our core purpose here at Van Martin.”

If you would like to learn more about Gracie’s story, visit her social media page here for updates.