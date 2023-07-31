DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Legionella has been found again at Kettering Fairmont High School, and the latest positive test has school officials taking action with only a few weeks before school starts.

In a letter sent out to parents, the school says out of abundance of caution, band and choir activities were moved to Trent Arena for water and restroom facilities.

Legionella’s presence in water sources at the school began in the middle of June when several Kettering Fairmont High School football players became ill during summer workouts.

A couple of days later, testing of all water sources in the field house at Roush Stadium occurred, which came back positive for Legionella.

Then in July, four locations within the district had Legionella in their water supply, including an employee who was diagnosed with Legionnaire’s disease.

According to Dayton and Montgomery County Health, it is a bacteria primarily found in freshwater but can grow in man-made settings if water is not properly maintained.

“Typically, with the milder type of illness, you can have fever and muscle aches,” Dr. Nancy Pook, Medical Director of Emergency Services at Kettering Health, said. “When you’re talking about Legionella pneumonia, then that is a much more serious disease, and it will involve all sorts of flu like symptoms with fever and progressing to cough and shortness of breath.”

“For people who are at risk include those who are of older age, like over age 50, those who are smokers or who have smoked in the past,” Pook said. “People with underlying lung diseases like COPD or emphysema as examples.”

The most common way to contract Legionella is by small water droplets carrying the bacteria finding their way into someone’s lungs though a hot shower, hot tub or commercial water fountains due to breathing in the droplets.

In a letter to parents, Kettering Fairmont High School Principal Karyn Denslow said Solid Blend Technologies will use a hydrochlorination and disinfecting method with all water piping building wide.

A re-test will make sure Legionella is not found in the water system at the school. Results will not be known for 48 hours after the testing occurs.

Principal Denslow says she appreciates parents’ patience and understanding and looks forward to having a great school year.