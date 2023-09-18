DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An upcoming event will offer Miami Valley residents the opportunity to better protect their vehicles from theft.

The Kettering Police Department is teaming up with Midas and the National Insurance Crime Bureau for a catalytic converter marking event.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Midas on East Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

Catalytic converter thefts are a persistent problem in the Miami Valley. This event is designed to mark that part on your vehicle so when thieves see it, they move on to another vehicle.

Walk-ins will be taken on a first come first serve basis, with preference going to the scheduled vehicles. Walk-ins will not be taken after 3:30 p.m.

Those interested in signing up for the marking event can do so here.