Kettering education board approves credit reduction for graduating students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Board of Education for Kettering Local Schools approved a reduction in the number of credits for students to graduate in 2021 and 2022.

The credits needed have been lowered from 21.5 to 20. Core subjects, financial literacy, fine arts, health and physical education still have the same credit requirements.

The reduction applies to the number of elective credits needed.

Kettering Local Schools is scheduled to start school remotely Sept. 8. Click here to read the district’s updated reopening plans.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS