Kettering education board approves credit reduction for graduating students

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Board of Education for Kettering Local Schools approved a reduction in the number of credits for students to graduate in 2021 and 2022.

The credits needed have been lowered from 21.5 to 20. Core subjects, financial literacy, fine arts, health and physical education still have the same credit requirements.

The reduction applies to the number of elective credits needed.

Kettering Local Schools is scheduled to start school remotely Sept. 8. Click here to read the district’s updated reopening plans.