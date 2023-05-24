KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Several Dollar General locations across four states, including a location in Kettering, have been cited for unsafe conditions.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, inspectors at the Kettering Dollar General, 2701 S. Dixie Dr., found that exit routes, fire extinguishers and electrical panels were blocked by merchandise and other materials in November 2022.

OSHA reported that these conditions can expose employees to many hazards such as fire.

The agency reportedly issued citations for three repeat violations for fire and electrical hazards, with $270,116 in proposed penalties.

“Dollar General continues to expose its employees to unsafe conditions at its stores across the nation,” said Doug Parker, Assistant Secretary for OSHA. “As one of the nation’s largest retailers, the company must focus its attention on resolving these issues and making corporate-wide changes to protect the safety and well-being of the people they employ.”

According to OSHA’s report, the violations were corrected during the inspection.