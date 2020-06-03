Kettering demonstrators hold 9 minute moment of silence in memory of George Floyd

1  of  2
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple protests were held in Kettering on Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd.

A March for Unity was held in the Lincoln Park area around 4 p.m. and protesters were encouraged to bring signs and dress in black clothing to show solidarity. Officials say demonstrators may march to the Town & Country Shopping Center and back.

Shroyer Road between Lincoln Park Boulevard and Stroop Road will be shut down until the protesters pass through.

Several community members, including a Kettering police officer, spoke to the crowd and strongly condemned Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin’s actions.

Protesters held a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd near the fountains, to symbolize the amount of time Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest is underway at Kettering’s Central Park.

