Kettering demonstrators hold 9 minute moment of silence in memory of George Floyd

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple protests were held in Kettering on Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd.
A March for Unity was held in the Lincoln Park area around 4 p.m. and protesters were encouraged to bring signs and dress in black clothing to show solidarity. Officials say demonstrators may march to the Town & Country Shopping Center and back.
Shroyer Road between Lincoln Park Boulevard and Stroop Road will be shut down until the protesters pass through.
Several community members, including a Kettering police officer, spoke to the crowd and strongly condemned Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin’s actions.
Protesters held a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd near the fountains, to symbolize the amount of time Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest is underway at Kettering’s Central Park.
