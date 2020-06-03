Kettering demonstrators hold 9 minute moment of silence in memory of George Floyd

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple protests were held in Kettering on Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd.

A March for Unity was held in the Lincoln Park area around 4 p.m. and protesters were encouraged to bring signs and dress in black clothing to show solidarity. Officials say demonstrators may march to the Town & Country Shopping Center and back.

Shroyer Road between Lincoln Park Boulevard and Stroop Road will be shut down until the protesters pass through.

NOW: Hundreds march peacefully past the Kettering Police Department. Officers say they support the demonstrators @WDTN pic.twitter.com/MGbzsvE8NJ — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) June 3, 2020

Several community members, including a Kettering police officer, spoke to the crowd and strongly condemned Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin’s actions.

Protesters held a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd near the fountains, to symbolize the amount of time Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

NOW: Demonstrators at Lincoln Park in Kettering are taking a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd. A march is also planned @WDTN pic.twitter.com/qPhV6VpFK0 — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) June 3, 2020

NOW: Protesters have moved to the corner of Shroyer Rd and Lincoln Park Blvd. Police asked them to leave the street and they did, with some leaders of the protest also asking them to move to the grass. Demonstrations are still peaceful. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/722OC7RkGp — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest is underway at Kettering’s Central Park.