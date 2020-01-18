Kettering, Dayton Public Works prepping roads for winter weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – To prepare for the weekend’s winter weather, Kettering and Dayton are treating the streets starting with major highways and roads.

According to Steve Bergstresser, assistant city manager of Kettering, main thoroughfares such as Dorothy Lane, Far Hills Avenue, Wilmington Pike and Stroop Road will be attended to first.

Tom Ritchie Jr., deputy director of Dayton Public Works, says overpasses, bridges and highways are attended to first because they freeze more easily and are more likely to get slippery.

Meteorologists are predicting about an inch of snow and less than a half inch of ice Friday night. Saturday the snow will turn to rain and Sunday there will be snow showers.

Although public work officials don’t believe the snow and ice will pose a major threat they’re still cautioning drivers to be extra cautious this weekend especially around their work vehicles.

“If you see the trucks out just remember that they’re there to make the roads safer for you so give them some extra space, make sure you don’t get too close to them because they may have to stop,” said Ritchie.

“[The weather] could potentially catch people off guard. If you’re out this evening we just encourage people to slow down, use some caution, pay attention to the weather, pay attention to the road conditions and get to where you’re going very safely,” said Bergstresser.

