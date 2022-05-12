KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The two men suspected of stealing copper from a Kettering AT&T building have been arrested after returning to the scene of the crime.

On Wednesday, May 11, security footage caught two men removing copper piping from the AT&T building on the 3200 block of Woodman Drive before loading it into their pickup truck and driving away.

The Kettering Police Department posted on Facebook asking anyone with information concerning the suspects or the distinctly painted truck to contact them.

On Thursday, May 12, Tyler Johnson with the Kettering Police Department said the alleged thieves returned to the building around 3:19 am. They were spotted by the property manager who called the police.

Officers on the scene quickly apprehended one of the suspects, but the other escaped until later that day when he was spotted by a construction crew working on the site. Johnson said police were called again and the suspect was arrested.

Both suspects are being charged with the following:

Breaking and entering

Vandalism

Possession of criminal tools

