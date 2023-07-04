DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When you think of July 4, fireworks, grilling out and parades may come to mind, but in Kettering, the community came together to lend a helping hand to a disabled veteran instead.

In a twenty-four-hour period, a disabled veteran’s yard was cleaned up thanks to an online Facebook group called Everything Kettering rallying behind him.

This happened after an anonymous post made by his neighbor complained about the yard on San Rae Drive in Kettering.

Kettering resident Shannon Brown saw the post, but as she read through the comments, she came across one of Bob’s neighbors, coming to his defense.

It turns out Bob is a disabled veteran and police officer. Brown knew she wanted to help, so she started searching for anyone who could clean up the yard and found Jesse’s Lawn Care and Landscaping to do the job.

Jesse Chatterton, who owns the landscaping company, spent over four hours clearing away overgrown vegetation and grass. He said the work was difficult but worth it.

“I mean, the veteran, he fought for our country,” Chatterton said. “So, I’m just like, if he fought for our country, I could take a little bit of time out my day.”

Bob’s yard was transformed by Chatterton and his crew. Brown and another neighbor pitched in the three hundred dollars to make it happen.

While Bob can now enjoy his freshly landscaped yard, the people who stepped in to help hope this sends a message to the rest of the community about leading with kindness and generosity.

“I just want everyone to do a helping hand,” Chatterton said. “Like, if you see somebody need help, ask them if they need help and help them out. If you see someone struggling doing something, just help them out along the way. You never know. You might get helped out when you need it the most.”

Chatterton received enough donations to help pay for lawn care services for the rest of the year.