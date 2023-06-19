DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Kettering held their second ever Juneteenth celebration Monday evening.

The Fraze Pavilion was filled with music, fun and education as the community came together to celebrate Freedom Day in a fun but meaningful way.

It was quite the celebration as food trucks served up all kinds of mouthwatering treats, including dessert waffles and barbecue, and the Luv Locz Experiment had people showing off their dancing moves throughout the night.

Despite the joyous atmosphere, everyone kept in mind the people who paved the way for this holiday.

The meaning of Juneteenth rang true for event attendee Eunique Avery. Her mom faced struggles growing up in the south, which included having to be bussed several miles to school because of the color of her skin.

“Navigating, you know, where she could and couldn’t go, what was safe and what was not safe,” Avery said. “So, I’m not too far removed from that reality, and so it’s a humbling experience, and it helps drive me to continue to kind of advocate for the work that we need to do.”

Avery enjoyed the educational piece to the event because there were some things she did not know when it came to Juneteenth history.

“I love being able to learn new things about my people and my history,” she said.

Organizers were happy with how they were able to bring everyone to the Fraze Pavilion to celebrate progress and the ongoing fight for change.

“I think it’s just a great day to celebrate our unity because, you know, no one’s free till we’re all free,” Angela Rahman, community development manager for the City of Kettering, said.

“So, I think it’s a wonderful thing for any ethnicity, any racial group to come to Kettering and celebrate this Freedom Day.”

Organizers hope to keep the event growing as they moved to a bigger venue then last year.