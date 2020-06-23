Kettering College to host drive-through ceremony for grads

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering College will hold a drive-through ceremony for its summer graduates after canceling its traditional commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The college said in a release Tuesday more than 200 students are expected to receive their diplomas. Graduates and families have been asked to stay in their cars during the ceremony, where members of the Spring Valley Band are expected to perform, and Kettering College President, Nate Brandstater, will distribute diplomas.

Brandstater said students have worked especially hard to overcome obstacles this year and he is thrilled to honor each of them despite changes brought on by the pandemic.

Graduates will be recognized Friday, July 10 from 10am to 4pm in the Southbrook Christian Church parking lot in Miamisburg.