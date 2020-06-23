1  of  2
Live Now
Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee
Tracking the Tropics is live now

Kettering College to host drive-through ceremony for grads

Local News

by: Lauren Mixon

Posted: / Updated:
graduation2_1527594497514_43825363_ver1.0_640_360_1527596321507.jpg

graduation, caps, mortarboard,

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering College will hold a drive-through ceremony for its summer graduates after canceling its traditional commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The college said in a release Tuesday more than 200 students are expected to receive their diplomas. Graduates and families have been asked to stay in their cars during the ceremony, where members of the Spring Valley Band are expected to perform, and Kettering College President, Nate Brandstater, will distribute diplomas.

Brandstater said students have worked especially hard to overcome obstacles this year and he is thrilled to honor each of them despite changes brought on by the pandemic.

Graduates will be recognized Friday, July 10 from 10am to 4pm in the Southbrook Christian Church parking lot in Miamisburg.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS