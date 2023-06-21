DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One local college is doing its part to fill the growing need for healthcare workers.

Kettering College is welcoming students from underserved communities to become community healthcare workers, a job that aims to provide additional assistance to people who are in medically underserved areas.

60 percent of the grant Kettering College is using to fund this program is geared to helping the students.

The program is completely free to students, who will get free laptops that are theirs to keep, and they also have stipends to pay for any additional needs.

College officials say it’s not generosity because it’s a way to make a difference.

“It’s really somebody who is taking all of this and their life experience to poor end to a client who has these needs which are not necessarily their fault,” Johnjé Jasper, Kettering College data collection coordinator, said.

“It’s not just another job. While you will be getting paid, and it is amazing to be part of a health system or a social services system, you actually get to use your life to improve somebody else’s.”

Once workers are trained, they go into homes and hospital rooms to act as a liaison between patients and physicians who may not always understand each other.

“Our education partners are absolutely instrumental in helping us navigate these transitions with health care currently,” Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, said. “Because their programs actually are the ones that that we are helping inform and educate and reconfigure in some ways so that they can meet our current demand.”

The program is a 14-week work course. Students will earn a certification that allows them to be an advocate for local underserved communities.

School officials say they’re specifically looking for participants from Trotwood and Dayton because those are the communities that are severely underserved.

They also say they are looking for people who want to make a difference in their community.

The school is looking for 15-20 people to join the program, which begins August 28. Once the program is complete, the college will work with partners to help students get jobs as healthcare workers.

The program is taking place at Cassano Health Clinic in the Wright Dunbar, so that people in the community can easily access them if they are taking public transit or live nearby.

Those interested in applying for the program can do so here.