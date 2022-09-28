Kettering Health Network announced a rebrand including changes to the network name and medical centers. (Courtesy: Kettering Health)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering College has been awarded $1,847,399 in grant money which will be used through September 2025.

According to a release, Kettering College, a division of Kettering Health, has been awarded $1,847,399 in grant funds for a portion to be used to create and implement a comprehensive community health program. This will benefit community health workers (CHWs) in Dayton.

Kettering College says CHWs are grassroots workers in the health field to under-resourced communities, especially those that are mostly minorities. The program will create a new community health worker training program (CTWTP) focused on the recruitment of under-served people of color from the areas of West Dayton and Trotwood.

The program is being created to meet the Ohio Board of Nursing requirements that allows CHWTPs and individual CHWs to be certified.

“Although Kettering College is focused on degree programs, we recognize the value of certificate and short-term training programs that can enable our graduates to serve our communities,” President of Kettering College, Nate Brandstater says.

Kettering College will be partnering with several organizations to refer interested students, plus creating create the first apprentice program in the Dayton area.

To learn more about the grant funds awarded to Kettering College, click here.