Kettering College announces blended instruction format for Fall 2020

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering College will use a blended instruction format for the fall 2020 semester.

Officials say their top priorities are the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, high quality academic program activities, and student and faculty engagement and satisfaction through a sustainable operation.

“We are excited to welcome our students back to campus this fall,” said Nate Brandstater, president of Kettering College. “Through our collaborations with Kettering Medical Center and Kettering Health Network, we have developed a comprehensive and flexible approach to delivering the quality healthcare education our students need to be successful healthcare professionals.”

Method of Instruction

Kettering College will use a blended method of instruction, a combination of face-to-face and online learning that will be in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio Department of Health, Kettering Health Network, and Kettering College guidelines, including minimizing the need for the students to come back to campus for in-person classes after Thanksgiving break.

Programs that need to meet face-to-face for clinical labs, simulations, and clinical training activities after Thanksgiving break, will continue per the direction of each academic program leadership and faculty.

Clinical training will be face-to-face at clinical training sites and through simulation activities on campus. Laboratory work will be primarily on campus. All classrooms and laboratories have been set up to comply with established social distancing and cleaning protocols.

Safety

While on campus, students, faculty, and staff will be asked to wear masks and practice good hand hygiene. The campus will be cleaned regularly, with high-touch areas and classrooms being cleaned multiple times per day.

Large gatherings such as assembly, convocation, dedications, etc, will be held virtually or in-person, as established social distancing and safety guidelines allow. Community areas, such as the Learning Commons, study rooms, the Academic Support Center, Career Services, the Writing Center, and lobbies, will have smaller capacities and mandated social distancing in order to keep everyone safe. The residence hall will be open and offer only single occupancy rooms.

“As a faith-based, healthcare institution, our mission is to educate and develop our students to make service a life calling and know Jesus so that they can love others,” said Adam Brown, Dean for Student Success. “Now, more than ever, our mission is clear and our resolve to achieve it strong.”

The first day of fall semester is Monday, August 31, 2020.