Kettering clinical expert offers suggestions for managing election stress

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Waiting on the election results might have some people feeling anxious and stressed.

According to the American Psychological Association, 68% of people say this election is a major source of stress.

“Election stress, pandemic stress, unemployment stress, holiday stress–These are all real things,” says Julie Manuel, the Clinical Program Manager at Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center.

Manuel says this stress can take a toll mentally and physically.

“Headaches, fatigue, nausea, upset stomachs, and not being able to just feel our general happy, easily-functioning selves,” states Manuel.

The tighter the race, the more tension people might feel. Experts say it’s important to give yourself a mental break, unplug, and limit your screen time.

“Pick up a book, pick up a magazine, take your dog for a walk, do something that is getting you away from that screen,” suggests Manuel.

While some people may be tempted to numb their feelings with impulsive spending, overeating, or alcohol, experts say there are healthy ways of coping, like reaching out and talking with loved ones.

“We are social beings who really thrive on being in community,” states Manuel. “Spend some time, like I said, with friends, family, your animals. Get outside and volunteer. You know, do something kind for someone else.”

For people with severe psychiatric symptoms, Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center provides different levels of care. On campus, there is a 60-bed inpatient acute stabilization psychiatric facility. The facility can house people for short stays if they’re experiencing significant or severe psychiatric symptoms. They also offer an intensive outpatient program where people can come three days a week for about six weeks. Additionally they have other outpatient services where patients can see a therapist once a week or once every other week.