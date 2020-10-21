Kettering City Schools will transition back into classroom with in-person learning option

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering City Schools are the latest to transition from online learning back to in-person.

The school board voted Tuesday night to bring back students starting November 9.

The decision comes after a survey of parents showed the majority of families wanted to resume in-person learning.

“Parents have spoken very clearly to us they want their kids back in school, so we’re going to make that happen,” Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep said.

Beginning in the second quarter, families will have an in-person and remote option for their students.

The first two weeks will follow a hybrid model. Students will attend school twice a week on certain days based on their last name, with remaining days being remote.

Last names A-K: Monday and Thursday

Last names L-Z: Tuesday and Friday

All students remote Wednesday

“We’ve seen a lot of districts come back and be very successful, and we’ve learned from them and we’re hopeful to enact some of those same protocols,” Inskeep said.

Following Thanksgiving break, in-person classes will jump to four days a week with Wednesdays remaining remote.

Students will have one hour early release on in-person days so teachers can work with online students.

Some parents tell 2 NEWS say they support in-person learning, but they aren’t convinced this is the best idea.

“My experience as a tutor and as a parent, a lot of kids just really can’t do online education,” Parent Loura Lawrence said. “I don’t quite understand why they would do four day instead of just the whole week.”

Lawrence said she hopes to hear the school will implement handwashing breaks and temperature checks upon arrival.

Google Classroom will be the foundation for both in-person and online classes, and one mother, Raquel Harrison, said she’s worried students will have more screen time than class time.

“I feel like what they’re doing is a way to get away with saying that they are going back to the building, but they’re not not really because they will be sitting in front of a computer wearing a mask and headphones,” Harrison said.

This plan will remain in place until January 22. The district will then decide on how learning will continue for the rest of the year.