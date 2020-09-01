Kettering City Schools uses learning pods, quiet learning spaces to help supervise kids during remote learning

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering City Schools begin the new year in one week. The district will be completely online to start, but they are setting up programs to help families with remote learning.

For elementary school students there are learning pods. For middle and high school students, they’re opening up their libraries for quiet learning spaces to make sure these kids don’t fall behind.

Assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, Dan Von Handorf, said at each elementary school, they’re hosting about 30 kids for their learning pods. These are broken up into groups of about 10 to 12 kids.

“One of the requirements to get a seat in the learning pods is that families give a letter from their employer saying they’re an essential employee and have to work during the school day and their child would be left unsupervised at home,” said Von Handorf.

He said they should be able to accommodate all 240 kids that meet the criteria.

For middle and high school students, parents could apply for their quiet learning spaces.

“Kids are going to be working in the libraries and be supervised by an adult to make sure that they’re on track and able to get their work done,” said Von Handorf.

He said about 15 to 25 parents applied for the quiet learning spaces at each secondary school.

Separate from those, they know many students with special needs struggle with virtual learning. He said they’re working to support those families too.

“Our intervention specialists, our coordinators have been working with families so we do have a large number of students with special needs who are coming in, so we do have students who are on IEPs coming into the building to work in small groups with teachers as well,” said Von Handorf.

He told 2 NEWS the quiet learning programs could grow in the coming weeks just depending on the program’s success and its need.