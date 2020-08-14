Kettering City Schools to stream re-open meeting this morning

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering City Schools is scheduled to stream a meeting about the re-opening of its classes for the 2020-2021 school year at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Parents and students can watch the meeting on the district’s YouTube channel.

The meeting comes after the Kettering City Schools Board of Education held an online public forum on Thursday evening, outlining its re-opening plans. You can also re-watch Thursday’s meeting on the district’s YouTube page.

Your local district’s re-open plan is available on WDTN.com’s interactive school map. If your school district has released or changed its plan and it isn’t updated here, please send notify us via email by clicking here.

