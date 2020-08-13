Kettering City Schools to hold public forum on reopening

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering City Schools Board of Education will host a Public Forum Thursday to give community members the opportunity to address Board Members regarding the reopening of our schools for the 2020-2021 School Year. This Public Forum is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and the district said there is a full slate of citizens who have signed up to address the Board.

The forum will be live-streamed from the Fairmont Auditorium to the district’s YouTube Channel in its entirety.

If you have signed up to address the Board of Education during the Public Forum, the district asks you try to arrive no more than 10 minutes before your scheduled time slot to assist in maintaining social distancing for those who will be in the Auditorium and lobby area for the meeting.

Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep said he originally wanted to release the instructional model for the coming school year by August 7 but decided to wait until after this public meeting to release the instructional modality for the 2020-2021 school year.

Board Members have pledged to listen to and take into consideration all comments made during the forum and plan to hold a special board meeting on Friday, August 14, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the emails the Board of Education has received from citizens and the comments presented during the Public Forum and to provide direction to me and my Central Office team regarding the reopening of our schools. That public meeting will also be live-streamed to our YouTube Channel Friday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.