Kettering City Schools spent summer preparing for first quarter of virtual learning

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)- The Kettering City School Board decided Friday that the first nine weeks of classes would be virtual for all students. The decision followed a four-hour community meeting and weeks of research according to Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Dan Von Handorf.

“There are a whole lot of factors that went into that decision,” he said. “[This is]something that the board and school district has been researching for some time.”

READ MORE: Kettering City Schools to hold first 9 weeks of classes online

Some parents say they are relieved that a decision has been made and now they can move forward.

Laura Freimuth-McCall has two students who attend Kettering City Schools, one of which takes part in special needs classes, programs and therapy sessions.

“I do think that [the board] considered all things and all people. I think that they considered our kids safety and our health first as well as our community members,” she said.

Van Handorf says parents should know that virtual learning in the Fall will look much different from what they experienced in the Spring when the pandemic first closed school buildings nationwide.

A team of 42 teachers spent the summer preparing for virtual learning and training. This upcoming school year will also be different because there are no more Stay at Home orders prohibiting students from picking up books or other materials needed for learning

“I cant wait for our parents to see these new Google classrooms and experience what we’ve learned. They’re going to see a significantly different experience than what they saw in the Spring. Our kids are going to be able to get all the tools they need to learn so its going to be a lot different this Fall. We’re excited to work with them through this pandemic to provide a good education for these kids,” said Van Handorf.

Van Handorf says they’re hoping that in-person learning will be possible in the next school quarter, but it will depend on the number of COVID cases and potential for COVID spread in the Kettering community.