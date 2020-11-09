Kettering City Schools return to in-person learning Monday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering City School District returned to in-person learning Monday for the first time since March. 

The district said in a statement to families and staff Friday that the learning will be a hybrid model for the next two weeks.

Students whose last names begin with A-K will attend in-building classes on Monday and Thursday, and students whose last names begin with L-Z will attend in-building classes on Tuesday and Friday.

After Thanksgiving break, students will return to in-person classes four days a week and learn remotely on Wednesdays to allow a deep cleaning of the building. 

Superintendent Scott Inskeep said it’s important for families and schools to follow the “5 Ws”:

  • When you are sick, stay at home
  • Wear a mask
  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Wipe desks, surfaces and shared items
  • Watch your distance

For more information on the district’s learning plan, visit www.ketteringschools.org.

