Kettering City Schools return to in-person learning Monday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering City School District returned to in-person learning Monday for the first time since March.

The district said in a statement to families and staff Friday that the learning will be a hybrid model for the next two weeks.

Students whose last names begin with A-K will attend in-building classes on Monday and Thursday, and students whose last names begin with L-Z will attend in-building classes on Tuesday and Friday.

After Thanksgiving break, students will return to in-person classes four days a week and learn remotely on Wednesdays to allow a deep cleaning of the building.

Superintendent Scott Inskeep said it’s important for families and schools to follow the “5 Ws”:

When you are sick, stay at home

Wear a mask

Wash your hands frequently

Wipe desks, surfaces and shared items

Watch your distance

For more information on the district’s learning plan, visit www.ketteringschools.org.