Kettering City Schools return to in-person learning Monday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering City School District returned to in-person learning Monday for the first time since March.
The district said in a statement to families and staff Friday that the learning will be a hybrid model for the next two weeks.
Students whose last names begin with A-K will attend in-building classes on Monday and Thursday, and students whose last names begin with L-Z will attend in-building classes on Tuesday and Friday.
After Thanksgiving break, students will return to in-person classes four days a week and learn remotely on Wednesdays to allow a deep cleaning of the building.
Superintendent Scott Inskeep said it’s important for families and schools to follow the “5 Ws”:
- When you are sick, stay at home
- Wear a mask
- Wash your hands frequently
- Wipe desks, surfaces and shared items
- Watch your distance
For more information on the district’s learning plan, visit www.ketteringschools.org.
